This Drybar Entrepreneur Stresses How Important Good Culture Is for Company Success

A great work environment feeds progress tremendously for a company, big or small.

July 22, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Brittany Driscoll, the founder of massage company Squeeze. Driscoll explains that one of the best parts of working at a startup is witnessing the close-knit community the company has created among its staff.

Driscoll advises that young female entrepreneurs should focus on the positive as much as they can. Even if it can be difficult to push through, it's important to make sure you pursue even small degrees of progress and avoid getting bogged down by chasing perfection.

Click the video to learn more.

