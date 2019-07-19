My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Mark Cuban and Serena Williams Invest in a Software Services Platform

Plus, there is a new pet-friendly app that will pick up you and your dog, and there's a startup putting a new spin on laundry and dry cleaning.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mark Cuban and Serena Williams have invested $3 million in seed funding to Mahmee. Mahmee is a HIPAA-secure care management platform that makes it easy for payers, providers and patients to coordinate comprehensive prenatal and postpartum healthcare from anywhere. The company also offers a community of other moms going through the same thing and plans on using its new funding to expand its team and partnerships. 

SpotOn, a mobile app available on the iPhone and Android, makes it easy to hail a ride even with your pet. All the SpotOn drivers are trained to accommodate pets of all sizes, and each vehicle is equipped with special equipment that ensures the pet's safety during the trip. 

2ULaundry is a service for outsourcing laundry and dry cleaning needs. The business offers three service,s ranging from washing and folding clothes to dry cleaning and pressing. 2ULaundry also picks up clothes and returns them in one business day at a designated drop off location.

Related: Lady Gaga Is Coming Out With a Beauty Line on Amazon. Here's What You Need to Know.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur