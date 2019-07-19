Mark Cuban and Serena Williams Invest in a Software Services Platform

Plus, there is a new pet-friendly app that will pick up you and your dog, and there's a startup putting a new spin on laundry and dry cleaning.

July 19, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mark Cuban and Serena Williams have invested $3 million in seed funding to Mahmee. Mahmee is a HIPAA-secure care management platform that makes it easy for payers, providers and patients to coordinate comprehensive prenatal and postpartum healthcare from anywhere. The company also offers a community of other moms going through the same thing and plans on using its new funding to expand its team and partnerships.

SpotOn, a mobile app available on the iPhone and Android, makes it easy to hail a ride even with your pet. All the SpotOn drivers are trained to accommodate pets of all sizes, and each vehicle is equipped with special equipment that ensures the pet's safety during the trip.

2ULaundry is a service for outsourcing laundry and dry cleaning needs. The business offers three service,s ranging from washing and folding clothes to dry cleaning and pressing. 2ULaundry also picks up clothes and returns them in one business day at a designated drop off location.

Related: Lady Gaga Is Coming Out With a Beauty Line on Amazon. Here's What You Need to Know.