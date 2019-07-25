How to Find the Right Job in Sports

Here's how two businessmen landed great jobs in the sports industry.

July 25, 2019

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nick Baker and Russell Silvers, co-COOs at AEG, talk about how digital media has forced a shift in the sports industry, as well as how they work together in order to generate sales and create brand activations surrounding some of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The pair of sports executives sit down with The Playbook host David Meltzer to discuss the best way to find a job in sports industry that fits you and your skillset, whether working your way up in an organization is your best option and how the digital age has changed the sports industry -- particularly when it comes to sponsorship.

