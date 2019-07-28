My Queue

Sales

Secrets for Generating 7-Figure Sales

The co-founder of Build Your Empire shares his thoughts on the most effective strategies for generating sales.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Speaker and entrepreneur John Malott shares some of the direct sales strategies he’s used to create more than 600 six- and seven-figure sellers after he overcame a drug-induced heart attack and multiple arrests as a young man. Despite dropping out of school, John was able to educate himself on the ins-and-outs of entrepreneurship, and now he empowers other entrepreneurs as the co-founder and Chairman of Build Your Empire.

Malott and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on why the roles of compassion and truth in the business world need to be more prominent, as well as how listening to the negative beliefs of others can limit our ability to excel.

