Social Media

Should You Be the Face of Your Company's Social Media Accounts?

Putting yourself out there can be difficult, but it's often worth it.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of Empowerista from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Alex Wehrley disusses the pros and cons of showing your face on social media. First, as Wehrley mentions, showing your face cements a connection, which is often one of the main reasons people visit social media.

Next, showing your face makes your business even more unique. Aspects of your business such as its story, transformation and values can set it apart. Social media promotion is one way to demonstrate how the result of your product or service is relevant to your customer. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

