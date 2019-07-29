Should You Be the Face of Your Company's Social Media Accounts?

Putting yourself out there can be difficult, but it's often worth it.

July 29, 2019 2 min read

In this episode of Empowerista from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Alex Wehrley disusses the pros and cons of showing your face on social media. First, as Wehrley mentions, showing your face cements a connection, which is often one of the main reasons people visit social media.

Next, showing your face makes your business even more unique. Aspects of your business such as its story, transformation and values can set it apart. Social media promotion is one way to demonstrate how the result of your product or service is relevant to your customer.

