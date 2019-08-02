Drunk Biohacker Explains the Effects of Alcohol on the Brain

Alcohol is kryptonite to a peak performer's brain.

August 2, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of Becoming Unstoppable, biohacker and Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel does shots of vodka while he shares with you how you can reverse the negative effects of alcohol from an after-work function, and if having one to two drinks per day really is healthy for you.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

Related: How This Man Used Biohacks to Overcome His Anxiety and Fatigue

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.