This CEO Says You Shouldn't Expect Entrepreneurship to Be Glamorous

The Lensabl head stresses do not expect a bump-free path as you try to finance and spread the word on your business.

August 5, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Lensabl CEO Andrew Bilinsky to talk about how his business is shaking up the eyewear industry and how he went about getting the business off the ground.

The CEO discusses how the launch process for a new business is quite daunting and often a far cry from what is portrayed in the media. Furthermore, the work of creating materials and pitching investors requires a tough skin and perseverance. Bilinsky also talks about Lensabl being one of many of his entrepreneurial ideas but how the company grew to new proportions because he concentrated all his attention on it.

