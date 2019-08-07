My Queue

Startups

The First Step to Straight Teeth Starts at Home for This Healthcare Startup

This founder talks about desiring, but never getting, orthodontia care when he was younger.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, host Jeanne Yurman talks with the founder of clear-liner business Candid, Bobby Ghoshal. The startup works directly with professionals in the orthodontics field, allowing it to operate at a different price point than its competitors. 

Ghoshal goes on to explain how his businesstargets working adults who hold disposable income and who might not have been in position to straighten their teeth when they were younger.  

Click the video to hear more about Candid from its founder. 

This CEO Says You Shouldn't Expect Entrepreneurship to Be Glamorous

