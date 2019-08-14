How to Bounce Back When Your Business Threatens to Go Under

Plus, why consumer finance businesses can make for risky startups.

August 14, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Peter Kalen, the CEO of fintech company Flexiti Financial.

At one point, Flexiti struggled to keep its head above water and make payroll. The business narrowly avoided going under and eventually turned the business around.

Looking back on the unpredictable entrepreneurial journey, Kalen describes the precarious nature of consumer financial businesses, considering the loose structure and large amount of capital the businesses require.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How Off-Grid Technology Can Increase Connectivity and Improve the World

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.