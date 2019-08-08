How to Turn a Hobby Into a Profitable Business

Courtney Rich, CEO of Cake by Courtney, sits down to discuss her best tips.

Courtney Rich, CEO of Cake by Courtney, shares the story of how baking a cake for her son’s birthday turned into a hobby and, eventually, a profitable business. Rich talks about her early “Pinterest fails,” and how the blog that she started eventually evolved into a brand recognized by luminaries such as Oprah Winfrey.

Rich and the The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about the process of taking a hobby, turning it into a passion, then taking that passion and ultimately building a brand around it which you can monetize. The pair talk about their strategies for balancing work and family life, as well as the drive to provide audiences valuable content that resonates with them.

