Damon Wayans Jr. Says Hearing 'No' Means It's Time to Work Harder
The comedian, actor, writer and co-founder of the app Special Guest talks about the similarities between the entertainment world and entrepreneurship.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Damon Wayans Jr. sits down with The Playbook host and Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer to talk about work ethic, entrepreneurship and the entertainment business. Click play to see more.
Related: Nobody Will Take Care of Your Money Better Than You