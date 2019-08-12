My Queue

Hyundai Creates a Car With a Roof-Based Solar Charging System

Plus, Shake Shack partners up with GrubHub, and a direct-to-consumer plant startup raises $7.5 million.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hyundai Motor Company has launched a car with a solar roof charging system. The Silicon solar panels have been attached to the roof of the vehicle and can charge while the car is moving. The vehicle is being sold in South Korea and will also be released in the North American markets. 

It will now be easier to get Shake Shack! Shake Shack and Grubhub are teaming up for nationwide delivery. The partnership is currently being tested in four locations -- New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Connecticut. The companies plan to expand delivery to Shake Shack's 150 US restaurants over the next nine months.

A startup called Bloomscape raises $7.5 million in series A funding. Bloomscape launched a little over a year ago and has shipped more than 100,000 plants since then. And if you kill every plant like me, don't worry, they have a plant mom service that allows customers to ask for advice from an expert. 

