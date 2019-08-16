My Queue

News and Trends

Nike Is Entering Into a Subscription Model Business

Plus, a Bay Area startup raises $28 million, and a startup helping podcasters raises $23 million.
Nike is entering the subscription model with a kids sneaker club. The subscription service is called the Nike Adventure Club. It will allow parents to order shoes for their kids ages 2 to 10 either on a quarterly, bimonthly or monthly basis. The fees are either $20, $30 or $50 depending on the frequency of the service. 

A Bay Area Startup, Light Field Lab, raises $28 million! Light Field Bosch Venture Capital and Taiwania Capital led the round of funding for the company's technology to build large holographic displays out of small building blocks.

A startup that wants to help podcasters build media business called Glow raises $2.3 million! Glow helps podcasters start monetizing their podcasts with a simple and seamless payment system. Listeners can sign up for recurring subscriptions or send one-time payments through the Glow Page.

