Want to Become a Better Communicator? Learn to Listen.

August 20, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy dives into why listening -- rather than talking -- is integral to improving communication skills.

Tracy notes that many people are not exercising listening skills when they say they are. Instead, they are formulating responses. The best conversationalists are those that make the people they are talking to feel like they are the only people in the world.

Effective communication has three elements, explains Tracy. You must face the person, lean a little forward and communicate to your conversation partner that you are hanging on their words. Good communicators -- and thus, listeners -- will throw in some nods, smiles and other active indicators to show they are listening.

