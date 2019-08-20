2 Great Traits for All Young Professionals

Are you curious and passionate enough to succeed long-term?

August 20, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the fifth episode of season two of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir talks with Mary Kate McGrath, Chief Content Officer of Gallery Media Group, the media arm of Gary Vaynerchuck's holding company VaynerX. Gallery Media Group owns brands such as PureWow and One37pm. It also manages a network of podcasts, influencer and instagram accounts.

Ragir and McGrath talked about why all young professionals need to be curious and passionate to succeed, and also something what she watches for in every interview.

