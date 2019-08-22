My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Transportation

How Lyft Is Challenging Our Assumptions About Transportation

Raj Kapoor, Chief Strategy Officer at Lyft, talks about how a mindset of curiosity led him to where is today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Raj Kapoor, Chief Strategy Officer at Lyft, talks about his path to working for the rideshare company, the ways that transportation impacts society and solutions Lyft is putting in place to push the evolution of urban design and development.

Kapoor and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the importance of maintaining a curious mind, the value of a college education for aspiring entrepreneurs and the relationship between purpose and profit in a business. The pair also share their thoughts on the need to be vulnerable and ask others for help in order to grow and accelerate.

Related: The Side Hustle That Disrupted the Sneaker World

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur