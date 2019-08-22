How Lyft Is Challenging Our Assumptions About Transportation

Raj Kapoor, Chief Strategy Officer at Lyft, talks about how a mindset of curiosity led him to where is today.

August 22, 2019 1 min read

Raj Kapoor, Chief Strategy Officer at Lyft, talks about his path to working for the rideshare company, the ways that transportation impacts society and solutions Lyft is putting in place to push the evolution of urban design and development.

Kapoor and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the importance of maintaining a curious mind, the value of a college education for aspiring entrepreneurs and the relationship between purpose and profit in a business. The pair also share their thoughts on the need to be vulnerable and ask others for help in order to grow and accelerate.

