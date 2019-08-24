Resilience

How a Super Bowl Champion and Entrepreneur Got Back Up After Adversity Hit

Setema Gali, high-performance coach and Super Bowl champion, shares how the end of his football career and the mortgage crisis helped him strengthen his mindset.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

NFL champion, entrepreneur and performance coach Setema Gali talks about the successes and difficulties he had when transitioning from professional athlete to the business world. Gali breaks down how his football career prepared him mentally to get back up each time he was knocked down. Then, he explains his path to redemption after being forced to declare bankruptcy, as well as how he was able to rebuild after honing his door-to-door sales skills.

Gali and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss topics such as how professional sports can provide an individual tools to succeed in business, stopping your pride and ego from getting in your way and what it was like for Setema to sell his beloved Super Bowl ring.

