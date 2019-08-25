This Man Retired From His Career at 29 to Pursue His Dreams

Charlie "Rocket" Jabaley, former music mogul and current Nike athlete, discusses the importance of identity and holding yourself accountable as you pursue your potential.

August 25, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley, the founder and CEO of Street Execs, talks about retiring from the music business at 29 years old to chase his dream of becoming a Nike Athlete. Charlie shares his some of his difficult experiences as a young hustler in the music business, how he was able to find success by learning to follow his heart and how focusing on his identity has shaped him along the journey.

Charlie “Rocket” Jabaley and The Playbook host David Meltzer converse about topics such as how salesmanship has impacted their careers, how to handle life advice from those who love you and how to combine the Law of Attraction with action in order to achieve your goals.

