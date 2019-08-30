Bedding Startup Boll & Branch Raises $100 Million

Plus, KFC will start testing plant-based chicken, and a Seattle-based startup called Human has developed over-the-ear wireless headphones.

August 30, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bedding startup Boll & Branch raised $100 million. The New Jersey-based company sells organic sheets, pillows, mattresses, and towels. It plans to continue expanding the product line. Boll & Branch has been profitable for the past four years and is now bringing in a nine-figure revenue.

KFC will start testing plant-based chicken from Beyond Meat. The company is going to sell a vegan option in Atlanta and see how customers react before going nationwide. The Beyond Fried Chicken will be cooked in the same fryers with chicken, which might not go over so well with those on strict vegetarian or vegan diets.

A Seattle-based startup called Human has developed over-the-ear wireless headphones. The Human Headphones apparently have up to 9 hours of continuous battery life and retail at $399.