Presentations

How to Prepare a Proper Powerpoint Presentation

Your presentation materials shouldn't outshine what you want to say.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy emphasizes the importance of preparation, particularly when you present your ideas to new people. However, you don't want to rely too heavily on Powerpoint. When creating a presentation, write no more than 5 points per slide. Each of your 5 blurbs should only have 5 words to help your audience focus -- you want your audience to pay attention to what your points are, not just the words on the slide. 

Click the video to hear more presentation tips from Brian Tracy. 

Related: Is Sales a Dying Profession?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.write no more than 

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur