How to Prepare a Proper Powerpoint Presentation

Your presentation materials shouldn't outshine what you want to say.

September 2, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy emphasizes the importance of preparation, particularly when you present your ideas to new people. However, you don't want to rely too heavily on Powerpoint. When creating a presentation, write no more than 5 points per slide. Each of your 5 blurbs should only have 5 words to help your audience focus -- you want your audience to pay attention to what your points are, not just the words on the slide.

Click the video to hear more presentation tips from Brian Tracy.

