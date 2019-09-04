How Setting Goals Can Help You Make More Money

In order to get the desired results, you should manually write down your goals and stick to a defined timeline.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose explains the one behaviorial habit that often makes the difference between staying broke and making great financial gains.

The difference between the two, Rose explains, is your ability to set goals. He discusses how he and his family write down their goals and work to achieve them. Even Rose's youngest kids are working to set concrete plans and meet them according to a certain timeline.

Rose explains that to achieve goals, you must know what you want to accomplish first; then how you're going to accomplish it.

