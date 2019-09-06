Stocks

How to Know When a Change in Stock Price Means You Should Invest in or Avoid a Company

Exercise critical thinking before jumping at the chance to invest.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the impact of certain events on a stock price, and whether those events can be helpful or destructive. 

There is a definite difference between an event and a downfall. Events are triggered by fear when investors fail to consider long-term consequences. Stocks typically go on sale, explains Town, because something inspires fear in the marketplace. 

A company on sale is a great investment opportunity only when it shows promise after an event -- and not because it is in jeopardy of crashing and burning. An intelligent investor thinks about how recent events and geo-political moments affect and dip the value of stocks. 

Though popular knowledge likes to think that a stock's price is equal to its value, smart investors realize this is not always true. Warren Buffett thrives on the long-viewed approach of finding companies at a discount and sticking with them as they grow. 

Click the video to hear more about the distinction between stock events and dangerous downfalls.

Related: The Main Reasons Recessions Happen

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur