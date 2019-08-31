Linkedin

This Successful Business Partnership Started With a Simple LinkedIn Message

Terry Lin and Jiake Liu, co-founders of Outer, share the story of their outdoor furniture company.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Outer Co-founders Terry Lin and Jiake Liu talk about how their partnership was formed after a cold message on LinkedIn. They break down how their individual backgrounds have prepared them to build a direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture company that is reinventing the buying experience. Then, Lin and Liu discuss how they are able to some of the issues with outdoor living and the traditional furniture sales model with an innovative approach to showrooms.

Lin and Liu chat with The Playbook host David Meltzer about where people go to get advice about purchases, why they are focused on creating a great experience for their customers before expanding their offerings and their best piece of advice for young entrepreneurs.

Related: How Brands Connect Emotionally With Consumers

