Can Determination Be Taught?

This Paralympian and activist, talks about her approach to overcoming perceived obstacles and limitations.

September 8, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Scout Bassett, a Paralympian, motivational speaker and activist, shares the story of her difficult childhood, both before and after being adopted from China. She also talks about the importance of will and determination in persevering through any struggles that you might face.

Bassett and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a variety of topics, such as learning to express your emotions instead of hiding them, what it’s like to compete as a smaller athlete, why you should never attach your self-worth to anything other than a calling or purpose and how to use your passion to discover that purpose for yourself.

Related: Want to Build a Great Team? Never Be the Smartest Person in the Room.