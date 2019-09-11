This Entrepreneur Didn't Pay Himself a Salary for 5 Years After He Started His Business

This CEO talks about having both courage and the ability to leverage your resources and build a business.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with enterpreneur Joshua Wong. Wong's business, Opus One Solutions, is an enterprise software company focused on creating sustainable utility grids.

In the company's early stages, Wong used much of his own personal funds to get Opus One Solutions of the ground. Eventually, the CEO's gamble paid, especially when he developed a relationship with a government agency to move the company forward.

Wong mentions that during the company's first five years, he did not pay himself a salary.

