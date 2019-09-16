6 Success Habits to Maintaining a Happy, Healthy Mind

The health of your mental functions will affect the your pursuit of goals.

September 16, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses some tips to keep your brain healthy and active. In these cases, Tracy recommends making a special effort to always keep your brain active through certain mental fitness activities. Some of these tips include:

Read as much positive material as you can. When taking in this kind of literature, you challenge your mind and change up its normal behavior.

When taking in this kind of literature, you challenge your mind and change up its normal behavior. Take time to exercise. Thirty minutes of exercise every week (and as little as 10 minutes) can make a difference -- especially in terms of alleviating feelings brought on by stress and boosting self-esteem.

Thirty minutes of exercise every week (and as little as 10 minutes) can make a difference -- especially in terms of alleviating feelings brought on by stress and boosting self-esteem. Practice healthy habits. Harmful habits are a drain on your mental health. Whether that is procrastinating or having low self-esteem, these repeated actions will impede your ability to achieve down the line.

Click the video to hear each of Tracy's tips for maintaing an active and healthy mind.

