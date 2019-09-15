Startups

Going All In on Your Dreams

Renee Wang, founder and CEO of Castbox, talks about the investments she made into making her dreams come true.
Renee Wang, founder and CEO of podcast platform Castbox, discusses her entrepreneurial journey from landing a dream position as an app monetization expert at Google to launching her own company and becoming a disruptor in the podcast industry.

Wang and The Playbook host David Meltzer cover topics including the acceptance of failure as your most important teacher, some of the most common struggles that entrepreneurs face and challenging yourself to become a better person. They also discuss the need to invest in yourself as an entrepreneur and whether you need to pay yourself when founding a startup.

