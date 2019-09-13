News and Trends

McDonald's Is Acquiring AI Startup Apprente

Plus, there is a new self-checkout shopping cart making grocery shopping easier, and Google is using AI on its new baby monitor to help keep your baby safe.
McDonald's is acquiring Apprente, a startup which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to understand speech in multiple languages. The technology will be used in the company's drive-thrus and could also be used in its self-order kiosks and a mobile app. This is McDonald's third tech deal this year. 

There is a new self-checkout shopping cart that makes grocery shopping easier. When you are shopping with a Caper cart, all you have to do is scan the item barcode and simply add it to your cart. Once you are done shopping you pay directly on the cart. Caper recently closed a $10 million Series A led by Lux Capital. 

Google is using AI on their new baby monitor to help keep your baby safe. The new device would determine if the baby is in a non-auditory state or sense if the baby is making any abnormal behavioral patterns. It would then alert the parents 10 minutes before the baby wakes up.

