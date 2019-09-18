Why This Entrepreneur Stopped Watching TV

Hustling isn't just about doing more, it's about doing what others won't.

September 18, 2019 2 min read

Like many other entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose understood the practice of hustling to mean working hard and dedicating extra time to your goals. Eventually, however, Rose came to think of hustling as doing the one thing that your peers do not do.

For example, Rose cut out watching television. While other people were sitting on their couches in the evening, Rose used the time and opportunity to start working on his finance blog. Eventually, his efforts led to a profit.

If you are able to pinpoint one thing that is not working for you, then you should pursue change. If done right, this big change can help you get dramatically closer to success.

