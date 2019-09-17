This Founder of a Marketing Agency Shares His 3 Pillars for Building Successful Teams

Plus, here's the importance of establishing and maintaining a culture in your company.

September 17, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week on The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir sits down with Christoph Becker, founding CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Gyro, during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France.

Becker was a judge at Cannes Lions and is a frequent speaker at leading advertising events like Advertising Week New York & LATAM. Under his leadership, Gyro created the Business Feeling Index, which takes a deep dive into the emotions that drive business-to-business (B2B) decision makers.

Ragir and Becker discussed findings from the Business Feeling Index, his three pillars of success for all companies and more.