How to Build Your Marketing Presence in 30 Days

September 19, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu details how to build an audience in 30 days without spending money. Siu stresses that the first 30 days are extremely improtant.

In the beginning of your content journey, you have one important resource behind you: Time. With time, you can start thinking across different mediums by "sprouting" your content. If you began with a video series, think about transitioning the content into podcast recordings and blog posts.

When recording and writing content, you should try to produce in batches. Siu recommends aiming to hit at least five pieces in each batch.

After launching your podcast or video series with content from a well-known figure, reach out and see if these individuals can promote your work on social media, further amplifying it to a larger audience.

