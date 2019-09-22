Shark Tank

How This Entrepreneur Landed a Deal on 'Shark Tank'

Shaan Patel, Founder & CEO of Prep Expert, talks about what he's learned since landing a deal on 'Shark Tank'.
Shaan Patel, the founder and CEO of Prep Expert and Shark Tank alumnus, discusses how he used his SAT experience to create a multimillion-dollar business and land Mark Cuban as both a business partner and mentor. Patel provides insights on how he handled getting turned down for a book deal by over a hundred publishers before creating a successful prep course, as well as the importance of putting faith in the goals you want to accomplish.

Patel and The Playbook host David Meltzer go over topics such as the law of attraction, making money in your sleep, the need to take a long-term approach as an entrepreneur and the biggest lessons Patel has learned from working with Mark Cuban.

