How This Night Club Entrepreneur Used Both Success and Failure as Motivation

The founder of California night club talks about his approach to running a successful business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Brent Bolthouse, the founder of The Bungalow night clubs in Huntington Beach and Santa Monica, California and Neon Carnival party. The founder discssues how he found so much success in the nightclub space. 

Bolthouse started with confidence after a string of successful launches, but after a while, he eventually did have to come to terms with bad timing. He realized through his entrepreneurial journey that it's all right to fail.

Click the video to hear more.

