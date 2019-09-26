Growth

How to Target Your Content and Jumpstart Your Marketing Campaign

Eric Siu explains how to help your business see dynamite marketing results.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu discusses batching and promoting your content. When you're promoting your content, it's extremely helpful to focus on who specifically your audience is. For example, targeting the super affluent may limit your audience, while targeting individuals who are just beginning their careers may have broader appeal. Use both your company's quantitaive and qualitative feedback to find out which strategies and audience work best for you. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Latest on Entrepreneur