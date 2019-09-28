How to Build a Business That Feels Like a Family

This wide-ranging interview breaks down how to build a company culture and why it is so important to stick with your passions.

Ryan Fischer, CEO and Founder of Chalk Performance Training, talks about how his teenage years, spent juggling BMX competitions and a job at a watermelon farm, helped him realize his competitive streak. Fischer shares the stories of some of his greatest athletic successes and his greatest losses, as well as how he was able to learn from each of them and grow.

Fischer and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics such as building a business that feels like a family, why you need to get used to feeling uncomfortable as an entrepreneur, sticking with your passions and how to improve your decision-making process.

