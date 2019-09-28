Company Culture

How to Build a Business That Feels Like a Family

This wide-ranging interview breaks down how to build a company culture and why it is so important to stick with your passions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ryan Fischer, CEO and Founder of Chalk Performance Training, talks about how his teenage years, spent juggling BMX competitions and a job at a watermelon farm, helped him realize his competitive streak. Fischer shares the stories of some of his greatest athletic successes and his greatest losses, as well as how he was able to learn from each of them and grow.

Fischer and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics such as building a business that feels like a family, why you need to get used to feeling uncomfortable as an entrepreneur, sticking with your passions and how to improve your decision-making process.

Related: Working Your Way Up in Sports Media

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur