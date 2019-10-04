5 Financial Choices You'll Regret

We all make mistakes, but we can make fewer if we remain mindful.

October 4, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Regret, especially finance regret, can stick to you. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses a handful of bad financial habits to keep an eye on. Here are five circumstances that might lead to financial regret.

Not having an emergency fund. Lacking an automatic savings system. Not having health insurance. Buying things to keep up with others. Not investing enough in your own financial education.

Town mentions that he was lucky enough to get a solid education in finance, but many people are not so lucky. This education should offer training outside speculating and diversifying stock choices.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: The Indicators That a Market Crash Is Approaching

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.