5 Financial Choices You'll Regret

We all make mistakes, but we can make fewer if we remain mindful.
Regret, especially finance regret, can stick to you. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses a handful of bad financial habits to keep an eye on. Here are five circumstances that might lead to financial regret. 

  1. Not having an emergency fund. 
  2. Lacking an automatic savings system.
  3. Not having health insurance.
  4. Buying things to keep up with others.
  5. Not investing enough in your own financial education.

Town mentions that he was lucky enough to get a solid education in finance, but many people are not so lucky. This education should offer training outside speculating and diversifying stock choices. 

Click the video to hear more. 

