Entrepreneur Mindset

What It Means to Be a Neutral Thinker

Trevor Moawad, Co-founder and CEO of Limitless Minds, provides insights on the relationship between behavior, mindset and performance.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Trevor Moawad, the co-founder and CEO of Limitless Minds, talks about how his focus on education and sports eventually led him to become a mindset and mental conditioning expert. Trevor shares what he learned from some of his first job experiences in the sports industry, including working for Nick Bollettieri at the IMG Academy and a sports psychology internship.

Trevor Moawad and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics, such as their educations at Occidental College, how they chose NFL quarterbacks as business partners and more.

