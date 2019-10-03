The CEO of Foursquare Discusses What Success Means to Him

The leader of the popular app talks about some of the most important lessons he's learned.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars asks Jeff Glueck, the CEO of Foursquare, about some of the key factors that make a business successful or not.

Glueck mentions that people need the ability to adapt and grow from an original mission. It's even better if you can then allow others to use the toolkit you developed for other related purposes.

The CEO also recognized the power of connecting digital media and the real-world economy to build a thriving business.

Click the video to hear more.

