Personal Finance

The Right Moment to Buy a Stock at a Great Price

When is the right time to buy?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Phil Town explains how finding just the right time to buy a business is key. How do you establish a margin of safety to make sure you are safe in future years, and how do you determine the sale price that tells you it's the right time to buy a company? 

To determine the margin of safety of the business, and determine whether it is ready for sale, start by understanding the business as much as you can and understand what will protect it. Next, set a goal of 10 percent yield for the year. If you are able to meet this level of profit, you are doing great for the year. 

Watch the video to hear more strategies and turn a profit.

