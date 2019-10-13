How This Former NFL Safety Learned to Trust His Instincts

Adam Archuleta, CBS analyst and former NFL safety, talks about how he created a system to make quick and efficient decisions

October 13, 2019

CBS analyst and former first round NFL draft pick Adam Archuleta discusses the process it took for him to trust his instincts on and off the football field, and how he created a system to make quick and efficient decisions.

Adam Archuleta and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss how Archuleta was able to use imagination and creativity to his advantage during his time in the NFL and after. Adam talks about not being afraid to “be a rookie again” and facing his fears of public speaking head on in order to pave his way as a sports analyst.

