Entrepreneur Mindset

These 5 Words Are Mental Roadblocks That Will Keep You From Succeeding

You may be doing more harm than good by saying this phrase.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose, you should avoid saying five words if you want to stay broke. Those five words are, "I can do it myself."

When people say these words, it usually means they do not trust others to complete a task the way they like. This can be limiting for entrepreneurs, since doing everything by yourself means spending too much time on remedial tasks. 

Change your mindset if you're stuck in the idea you can do everything yourself. Be open to delegating tasks to others. After this, can you find legitimate success as an entrepreneur.

