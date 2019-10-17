How Modern Marketing Will Change In the Next Few Years

The changing landscape of marketing calls for even more education on the latest trends, and Eric Siu is here to help.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu discusses digital marketing in the future and how you can adjust your marketing strategy to it.

SEO is moving more and more toward voice search, says Siu. Though people were actively searching through Google a few years back, now they are more and more comfortable simply asking their Amazon Alexa and Google Home to give them answer.

Social media is also moving increasingly toward Live features. Two examples include Instagram Live and LinkedIn Live. Live-streaming will be a big turning point, and thus video will be an integral part of marketing in the future, explains Siu. As more people get comfortable with simply watching video of people doing digital-based activities (i.e. gamers watching other gamers), video will only grow in influence.

To learn more about these tactics and develop a comprehensive marketing strategy, watch the video.

