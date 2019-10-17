Predictions

How Modern Marketing Will Change In the Next Few Years

The changing landscape of marketing calls for even more education on the latest trends, and Eric Siu is here to help.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu discusses digital marketing in the future and how you can adjust your marketing strategy to it. 

SEO is moving more and more toward voice search, says Siu. Though people were actively searching through Google a few years back, now they are more and more comfortable simply asking their Amazon Alexa and Google Home to give them answer. 

Social media is also moving increasingly toward Live features. Two examples include Instagram Live and LinkedIn Live. Live-streaming will be a big turning point, and thus video will be an integral part of marketing in the future, explains Siu. As more people get comfortable with simply watching video of people doing digital-based activities (i.e. gamers watching other gamers), video will only grow in influence.

To learn more about these tactics and develop a comprehensive marketing strategy, watch the video.

Related: How to Develop Your Personal Brand Like a Marketing Professional

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur