How to Increase Your Influence as a Leader

Practice these communication and self-improvement skills.
Guest Writer
Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video,  Enterpreneur Network partner Mike Phillips shares six tips to improve your ability to influence others. These tips can be adopted by anyone and are completely cost-free. 

The first step is to listen. Next make a special effort, especially if you're in a leadership position, to let others speak and share their complete thoughts before you speak. By speaking last, you are able to give a more effective response.

Work on developing your communication skills. Try to communicate so well that your listeners are able to repeat your words back to you. You should also improve on your weaknesses. Knowing your own weaknesses and admitting you're working on them requires impressive strength. When other people see a leader on a journey of improvement, they feel inspired to do the same. 

Click the video to hear more.

