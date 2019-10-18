How One Entrepreneur Is Making Corporate Compliance Videos More Engaging

Jessica Abo sits down with the CEO and president of Walk My Mind.

After a series of tragic events in her family, Diana Liberto decided to turn her pain into a purpose. "I wasn't thinking about starting a business at all," she told Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo. "I actually hardly was thinking. I had PTSD and depression. I was sitting on the couch. I'd work all day and then just kind of sit there like a zombie. It was so awful about a year into that I knew I had to do something. And so I called a woman that I used to work out with and I asked her if she would take me for a walk."

That walk made Diana feel better, so she asked her trainer to come back. "While we were walking that next day, I started talking to her and I said, 'You know, this is so amazing think about all the people who are in the same situation.'"

Her newfound zest for life inspired Diana to start her company, Walk My Mind. "Walk My Mind is a corporate wellness program that I developed as an app and we sell to corporations and other associations, to help people get up and move and walk while they're listening to interesting content. What makes it a little different is there's a brand box where corporations can put their own content. So if the company wants the employees to listen to talks on artificial intelligence, on nutrition, on your 401k, compliance, safety, all the things that a company might want to communicate to their employees, they can do that through the brand box. So the people don't have to sit at their desk. It's sort of a wellness and e-learning and entertainment all rolled into one."

