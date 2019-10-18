Visualization

The Proven Science of Visualization for Success and Guided Exercise

Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel offers a daily visualization exercise that can improve your productivity.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re struggling to focus, continually procrastinating and making excuses during the day, it could be because you haven’t given your brain a roadmap for a perfectly productive day. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel looks at the science behind why visualization will increase your chances of success. Plus, he steps you through an easy-to-do visualization to prime your mind for productivity.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

