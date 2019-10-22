The Video Chief of a 200-Year-Old Newspaper on Transitioning to Digital, TV

Here's how the 'New York Post' has embraced modern media.

In this edition of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder and Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Ragir stops by the New York Post Manhattan office to speak with Warren Cohen, Head of Video. Together, Ragir and Cohen discuss the importance of diversifying your video strategy, creating shows for TV, what stories people most enjoy and the best way to decide what stories to produce.

