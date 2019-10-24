Sports

How This Superfan Landed His Dream Job

Ronnie "2K" Singh talks about his unusual path to working for 2K Sports.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
On this episode of The Playbook, Ronnie “2K” Singh, Director of Influencer Marketing for NBA 2K, talks about:

  • What it was like dropping out of Columbia Law School to take a job with a women’s basketball team [3:21]
  • Why you shouldn’t focus on immediate gratification and why you need to look at the long run [8:20]
  • The storytelling challenges that marketers face in traditional sports and esports [11:51]
  • How NBA2K games help retired players like Michael Jordan continue to stay relevant [14:53]

Latest on Entrepreneur