How This Superfan Landed His Dream Job
Ronnie "2K" Singh talks about his unusual path to working for 2K Sports.
On this episode of The Playbook, Ronnie “2K” Singh, Director of Influencer Marketing for NBA 2K, talks about:
- What it was like dropping out of Columbia Law School to take a job with a women’s basketball team [3:21]
- Why you shouldn’t focus on immediate gratification and why you need to look at the long run [8:20]
- The storytelling challenges that marketers face in traditional sports and esports [11:51]
- How NBA2K games help retired players like Michael Jordan continue to stay relevant [14:53]
