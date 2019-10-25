Incredibly Simple Millionaire Traits You'd Never Expect

Maintain your discipline and keep your money.

October 25, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You might not realize it, but millionaires are often just regular people with regular jobs. As Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town puts it, if you simply do the right things and follow the path others have established, you too can reach millionaire status. Millionaires make simple, smart decisions when making ⁠— and saving ⁠— their money.

In this video, Town describes the habits that made millionaires millionaires. People who became millionaires may have different personality traits or backgrounds,⁠ but most of them probably did the followings things:

They did not spend money on unnecessary expenses. They saved what they earned. They invested their money so it grew over time.

Click the video to hear more from Phil Town.

Related: How to Manage and Balance Your Family Finances With a Single Income Stream

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.