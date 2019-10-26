Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb talks about his no-nonsense approach to professional football and how his mindset sets him apart from other athletes.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb shares his thoughts about some of the differences between college and professional football, as well as his approach to leading by example. Chubb talks about how he’s always met challenges head-on with hard work and preparation and also discusses why some college football games are viewed like off-weeks.

Chubb and host of The Playbook David Meltzer discuss a range of topics such as the influence of Nick’s family in the way he approaches his job, not falling for outside distractions like chains and fancy cars and why pressure should be viewed as a privilege.