How Do You Deliver an Experience to Your Customers and Audience?

Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice, provides insights on how his experiences with startups prepared him for an executive position.

October 29, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and The Playbook host David Meltzer speaks with Jim Huether, who shares his strategy for building the right team to continue growing as an organization and whether education is a worthwhile investment for entrepreneurs.

Related: Why Pressure Should Be Viewed as a Privilege